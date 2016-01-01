Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Vandergaag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP
Overview of Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP
Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in The Woodlands, TX.
Elizabeth Vandergaag works at
Elizabeth Vandergaag's Office Locations
1
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP
- Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1174697296
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Vandergaag accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Vandergaag works at
