See All Nurse Practitioners in The Woodlands, TX
Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP

Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP

Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP is a Neurosurgery Nurse Practitioner in The Woodlands, TX. 

Elizabeth Vandergaag works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Vandergaag's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group
    17198 St Lukes Way Ste 600, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Vandergaag?

    Photo: Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Vandergaag to family and friends

    Elizabeth Vandergaag's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Vandergaag

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP.

    About Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1174697296
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
    • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Vandergaag, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Vandergaag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Vandergaag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Vandergaag works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. View the full address on Elizabeth Vandergaag’s profile.

    Elizabeth Vandergaag has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Vandergaag.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Vandergaag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Vandergaag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.