Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, MSN

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, MSN is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They graduated from REGIS COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth.

Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier works at Harbor Health Services in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Duxbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harbor Health Services
    735 Attucks Ln, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 378-0300
  2. 2
    Concerto Care
    286 Kingstown Way # 1, Duxbury, MA 02332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alzheimer's Disease
Asthma
Balance Disorders
Alzheimer's Disease
Asthma
Balance Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Liver Failure Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Fall Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fall
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroptosis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hematochezia Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Melena Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melena
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Poor Circulation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychophysiological Insomnia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia With Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Terminal Illness Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Pain Chevron Icon
Transient Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Virus-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Weakness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Weakness
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 01, 2020
    So SAD she left the community health center!!! What a huge loss to the team!! Honestly, I’ll be looking elsewhere for a primary care provider. Elizabeth was the only reason I went to this particular practice. Hope to become her patient at her new office! Literally the best provider I’ve ever had!
    Former patient — Jul 01, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, MSN
    About Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, MSN

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952706210
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Peter's Hospital|Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • New Bedford Community Health Center|Sturdy Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • REGIS COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Nelson-Frazier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.