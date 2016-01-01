See All Physicians Assistants in Nashville, TN
Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN. 

Elizabeth Pairmore works at Saint Thomas Medical Partners W in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Diana Buss, PA-C
Diana Buss, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Marcus Burns, PA-C
Marcus Burns, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Anna Rodonski, PA-C
Anna Rodonski, PA-C
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Thomas Medical Partners
    5201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 222-1900
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Pairmore?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Pairmore to family and friends

    Elizabeth Pairmore's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Pairmore

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C.

    About Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730424375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Pairmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Pairmore works at Saint Thomas Medical Partners W in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Elizabeth Pairmore’s profile.

    Elizabeth Pairmore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Pairmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Pairmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Pairmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.