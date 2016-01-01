Elizabeth Pairmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C
Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashville, TN.
Elizabeth Pairmore works at
Saint Thomas Medical Partners5201 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 222-1900
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Elizabeth Pairmore, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730424375
Elizabeth Pairmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Pairmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Pairmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.