Dr. Elizabeth Parsons, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Parsons, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Vestal, NY.
Locations
Woodland Manor505 Clubhouse Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 249-5028
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Parsons. Her approach is different from other therapists I've seen, and I'm experiencing some real changes in how I am relating to myself and others. I'm improving at boundary setting and assertive communication getting more skilled at practicing acceptance. No more perseveration or spinning out in my thoughts (or at least rarely, and I know what to do now). This has been hard work, but worth it. I can't recommend her enough. Anyone can get better if you're willing to commit to your healing and moving out of your comfort zone.
About Dr. Elizabeth Parsons, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
