Elizabeth Rathbun, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Rathbun, LPC is a Counselor in New Haven, CT.
Locations
- 1 357 Whitney Ave Ste 206, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 974-2062
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She is an amazing therapist. The way she talks to young adolescents is wonderful. I actually try to mimic it while at home with the kids. She has very calm and soft way of working with my child that resonates with him. A
About Elizabeth Rathbun, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Rathbun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Rathbun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Rathbun.
