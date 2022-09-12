See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Elizabeth Root, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elizabeth Root, NP

Elizabeth Root, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Elizabeth Root works at Mid Michigan Physicians OB/GYN in Lansing, MI with other offices in Okemos, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Root's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Greater Lansing North Lansing Womens Health
    1540 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 205, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 913-3840
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    McLaren Greater Lansing - Okemos Women's Health
    2104 Jolly Rd Ste 220, Okemos, MI 48864 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 975-1400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 12, 2022
    I couldn’t recommend Beth more. I’ve been a patient for over 20 years. She listens, rakes her time and makes sure I feel heard.
    Anna — Sep 12, 2022
    Photo: Elizabeth Root, NP
    About Elizabeth Root, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093856940
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Root, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Root is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Root has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Root has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Root. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Root.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Root, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Root appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

