Elizabeth Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Ross, RN
Elizabeth Ross, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Stockton, CA.
HT Family Physicains77 W March Ln Ste A, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 400-2040Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Humana
I'm so grateful to find Elizabeth Ross again after being seen by her at Sutter Health where she accurately and importantly diagnosed an unknown condition I have probably since birth. Now she is at Hills Physicians and they are lucky to have her! She is kind and caring, a good listener, thorough, and has amazing knowledge and skills. I feel I couldn't be in better hands and there's a wonderful team of doctors at HP to back her up! I am able to communicate quickly and easily with her via email when needed and even "stop in" when something small is needed. I feel I'm in the best hands I've ever been in since I moved to Stockton almost 20 years ago!
About Elizabeth Ross, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871598896
Elizabeth Ross accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
