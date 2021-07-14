See All Nurse Practitioners in Stockton, CA
Elizabeth Ross, RN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Elizabeth Ross, RN

Elizabeth Ross, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Stockton, CA. 

Elizabeth Ross works at HT Family Physicians in Stockton, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Ross' Office Locations

  1. 1
    HT Family Physicains
    77 W March Ln Ste A, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 400-2040
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 14, 2021
    I'm so grateful to find Elizabeth Ross again after being seen by her at Sutter Health where she accurately and importantly diagnosed an unknown condition I have probably since birth. Now she is at Hills Physicians and they are lucky to have her! She is kind and caring, a good listener, thorough, and has amazing knowledge and skills. I feel I couldn't be in better hands and there's a wonderful team of doctors at HP to back her up! I am able to communicate quickly and easily with her via email when needed and even "stop in" when something small is needed. I feel I'm in the best hands I've ever been in since I moved to Stockton almost 20 years ago!
    Pat T — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Ross, RN
    About Elizabeth Ross, RN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871598896
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Ross works at HT Family Physicians in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Elizabeth Ross’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Ross.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

