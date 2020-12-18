Elizabeth Sabella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Sabella, NP
Overview of Elizabeth Sabella, NP
Elizabeth Sabella, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wheat Ridge, CO.
Elizabeth Sabella works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Elizabeth Sabella's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffco Family Health Services Clinic7495 W 29th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 360-6276Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Sabella?
Dr sabella is very sweet and always understanding of your problems and does whatever she can to help out with anything I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Elizabeth Sabella, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043300940
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Sabella accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Sabella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Sabella works at
3 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Sabella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Sabella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Sabella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Sabella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.