Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Salzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C
Overview
Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/\Montefiore Medical Center Postgraduate Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology For Physician Assistants
Elizabeth Salzer works at
Locations
-
1
Eastchester Medical Associates PC2426 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 708-5650
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Salzer?
About Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English, Spanish
- 1992848287
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/\Montefiore Medical Center Postgraduate Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology For Physician Assistants
- Smith College
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Salzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Salzer accepts Aetna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Salzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Salzer works at
Elizabeth Salzer speaks Spanish.
Elizabeth Salzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Salzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Salzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Salzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.