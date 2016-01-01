See All Physicians Assistants in Bronx, NY
Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/\Montefiore Medical Center Postgraduate Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology For Physician Assistants

Elizabeth Salzer works at Eastchester Medical Associates in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastchester Medical Associates PC
    2426 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 708-5650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Bartholin's Cyst
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Abnormal Menstruation
Bartholin's Cyst
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pessary Insertion Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Cysts Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Salzer?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Salzer to family and friends

    Elizabeth Salzer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Salzer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C.

    About Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992848287
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine/\Montefiore Medical Center Postgraduate Residency In Obstetrics and Gynecology For Physician Assistants
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Smith College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Salzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Salzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Salzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Salzer works at Eastchester Medical Associates in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Elizabeth Salzer’s profile.

    Elizabeth Salzer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Salzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Salzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Salzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Salzer, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.