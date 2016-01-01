Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santa Ana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana, PHD
Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana, PHD
Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana, PHD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Santa Ana works at
Dr. Santa Ana's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santa Ana?
About Dr. Elizabeth Santa Ana, PHD
- Psychiatry
- English
- Female
- 1154461291
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santa Ana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Santa Ana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Santa Ana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santa Ana works at
Dr. Santa Ana has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santa Ana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santa Ana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santa Ana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.