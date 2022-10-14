Elizabeth Sardelich, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Sardelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Sardelich, LMFT
Overview
Elizabeth Sardelich, LMFT is a Counselor in Angleton, TX.
Elizabeth Sardelich works at
Locations
Sardelich Counseling & Consulting305 E Mulberry St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (979) 267-6929
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Liz has seen my kids and provided pre-marital counseling for me and my then fiancé. We’ve been clients for several years and have been very happy!!
About Elizabeth Sardelich, LMFT
- Counseling
- English
- 1093891210
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Sardelich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Sardelich accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Sardelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Sardelich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Sardelich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Sardelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Sardelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.