Elizabeth Shatten, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Shatten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Shatten, NP
Overview of Elizabeth Shatten, NP
Elizabeth Shatten, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Elizabeth Shatten works at
Elizabeth Shatten's Office Locations
-
1
Elizabeth Shatten LLC250 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 616-7311Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Shatten?
Do not go to her ,horrible provider.just a pill pusher.does not evaluate if patient is getting better on her choice of medication.gave medication that new Dr said was wrong and only caused mania.cold and uncaring.spends 10 mins with you and charged full time.sad we wasted years with her sorry medical decisions.
About Elizabeth Shatten, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316089782
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Shatten has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Shatten accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Shatten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elizabeth Shatten works at
10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Shatten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Shatten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Shatten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Shatten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.