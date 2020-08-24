See All Nurse Practitioners in Greenville, SC
Elizabeth Shatten, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elizabeth Shatten, NP

Elizabeth Shatten, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC. 

Elizabeth Shatten works at Elizabeth Shatten LLC in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Shatten's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Shatten LLC
    250 Adley Way, Greenville, SC 29607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 616-7311
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Elizabeth Shatten, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1316089782
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Shatten, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Shatten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Shatten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Shatten works at Elizabeth Shatten LLC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Elizabeth Shatten’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Shatten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Shatten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Shatten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Shatten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

