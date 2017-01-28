Elizabeth Shoemaker, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Shoemaker, LMFT
Overview
Elizabeth Shoemaker, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Elizabeth Shoemaker works at
Locations
Elizabeth Shoemaker LMFT533 N Nova Rd, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 589-5610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
As fate would have it, we ended in therapy with exactly the RIGHT person at the right time! She's easy to talk to and flexible with scheduling! My son looks forward to his sessions! Extremely helpful! Highly recommend to anyone!
About Elizabeth Shoemaker, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811255516
Education & Certifications
- University Of Central Florida Orlando Fl
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Elizabeth Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Shoemaker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Shoemaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.