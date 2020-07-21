See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Weston, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
5.0 (13)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Weston, FL. They specialize in Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from United States International University.

Dr. Silvernale works at Elizabeth Silvernale, Ph.D. in Weston, FL with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Elizabeth Silvernale, Ph.D.
    2200 N Commerce Pkwy Ste 200, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 228-0530
  2. 2
    Stoneridge Hospice LLC
    20860 N Tatum Blvd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 228-0530
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Addiction
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Silvernale?

    Jul 21, 2020
    I am so happy to have found a therapist that I could really connect with. Dr. Silvernale has helped me to trust my self and make well thought out decisions.
    — Jul 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Silvernale to family and friends

    Dr. Silvernale's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Silvernale

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD

    Specialties
    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821322330
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • International University Of St. Kitts
    Residency
    Internship
    • Scripps Mercy
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • United States International University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silvernale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silvernale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Silvernale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silvernale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silvernale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silvernale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Silvernale, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.