Dr. Skjoldal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Skjoldal, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Skjoldal, PHD is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Skjoldal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Hospital of Miami8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (786) 596-2273
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Skjoldal?
About Dr. Elizabeth Skjoldal, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1932331915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skjoldal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skjoldal works at
Dr. Skjoldal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skjoldal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skjoldal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skjoldal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.