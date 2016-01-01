See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Winston Salem, NC
Elizabeth Soto, PA-C

Pulmonary Disease
1.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Winston Salem, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Soto, PA-C

Elizabeth Soto, PA-C is a Pulmonologist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Elizabeth Soto works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Soto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rheumatology Arthritis Westbrook
    1551 Westbrook Plaza Dr Ste 200, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7795
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Elizabeth Soto, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Female
    • Female
    Gender
    1417336876
    • 1417336876
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Soto, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Soto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Soto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Soto works at Novant Health Rheumatology & Arthritis - Westbrook in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Elizabeth Soto’s profile.

    Elizabeth Soto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Soto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Soto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Soto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

