Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP

Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA. 

Elizabeth Spaetzel works at East Bay Regional Critical Care And Pulmonary Medicine in Oakland, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Spaetzel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Berkeley Pulmonary & Critical Care Medical Corp.
    411 30th St Ste 314, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 465-6800
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609315522
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

