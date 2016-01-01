Elizabeth Spaetzel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP
Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oakland, CA.
Berkeley Pulmonary & Critical Care Medical Corp.411 30th St Ste 314, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-6800
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Elizabeth Spaetzel, AGACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609315522
