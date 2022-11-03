Dr. Speck-Kern has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Speck-Kern, PHD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Speck-Kern, PHD is a Psychologist in Little Rock, AR.
Locations
An Associates3 Innwood Cir Ste 111, Little Rock, AR 72211 Directions (501) 664-1050
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent reporte with her. She has been very beneficial on my journey.
About Dr. Elizabeth Speck-Kern, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1225367725
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speck-Kern accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Speck-Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck-Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck-Kern.
