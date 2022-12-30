See All Nurse Practitioners in Tyler, TX
Elizabeth Speed, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Elizabeth Speed, APRN

Elizabeth Speed, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tyler, TX. 

Elizabeth Speed works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Elizabeth Speed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ETMC First Physicians Gastroenterology
    700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 420, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 531-8950

  • UT Health Tyler

Chronic Constipation
Chronic Digestive Disorders
Constipation
Chronic Constipation
Chronic Digestive Disorders
Constipation

Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Viral Digestive Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Dec 30, 2022
    I had a follow up visit with Ms. Hope and she has always been professional, personable and caring during each visit. She works to resolve your health issues. I appreciate having Ms. Hope on my health team.
    Deb A — Dec 30, 2022
    About Elizabeth Speed, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922524644
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Texas At Tyler School Of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Speed, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Speed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Speed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizabeth Speed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Speed works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. View the full address on Elizabeth Speed’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Speed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Speed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Speed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Speed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

