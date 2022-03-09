See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Barnstable, MA
Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Barnstable, MA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1170 Main St, West Barnstable, MA 02668
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Mar 09, 2022
    I would highly recommend Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT for your therapy needs. I was her Telehealth patient for a year. She is very easy to talk to, non assuming , knowledgeable and a great listener. In addition to her valued insight, I thoroughly benefitted from the many resources she recommended. Her therapy led me along the journey to identify the root to my emotional issues and helped devise a plan of action to continue working towards a more healthy, calm, peaceful me. I am very thankful for the time spent in therapy with Liz. She helped me a great deal.
    About Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083908404
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT is accepting new patients.

    Elizabeth Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    18 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

