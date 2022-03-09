Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Stevens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Barnstable, MA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1170 Main St, West Barnstable, MA 02668 Directions (508) 776-6980
View All Accepted Carriers
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Elizabeth Stevens?
I would highly recommend Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT for your therapy needs. I was her Telehealth patient for a year. She is very easy to talk to, non assuming , knowledgeable and a great listener. In addition to her valued insight, I thoroughly benefitted from the many resources she recommended. Her therapy led me along the journey to identify the root to my emotional issues and helped devise a plan of action to continue working towards a more healthy, calm, peaceful me. I am very thankful for the time spent in therapy with Liz. She helped me a great deal.
About Elizabeth Stevens, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1083908404
Frequently Asked Questions
Elizabeth Stevens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Stevens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Stevens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Stevens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Stevens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.