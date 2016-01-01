See All Nurse Practitioners in Wyoming, MI
Liz Stob, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Liz Stob, NP

Liz Stob, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wyoming, MI. 

Liz Stob works at John Fjerstad DPM. in Wyoming, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Liz Stob's Office Locations

  1
    Oak Street Health Rogers Plaza
    1000 28th St SW, Wyoming, MI 49509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 207-6507
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    About Liz Stob, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1356621783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

