Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from A.T. Still University-Arizona School Of Health Science, MSPAS.

Elizabeth Suprak works at Elizabeth Suprak MED, MSPAS, PAC in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Faspsych LLC
    8687 E Via de Ventura Ste 310, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 970-9097
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Parent Coaching
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders
ADHD Parent Coaching
Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders

ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 6 years of experience
    • English
    • 1710496146
    Education & Certifications

    • A.T. Still University-Arizona School Of Health Science, MSPAS
    • Ottawa University, BA Education, Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Suprak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Suprak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Suprak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Suprak works at Elizabeth Suprak MED, MSPAS, PAC in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Elizabeth Suprak’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Suprak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Suprak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Suprak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Suprak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

