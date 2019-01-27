See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Arlington, VA
Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD

Optometry
4.0 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD

Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington, VA. 

Dr. Ton works at New Era Eyecare in Arlington, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
Dr. Amit Chohan, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Karen Krotine, OD
Dr. Karen Krotine, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Alison Parrish, OD
Dr. Alison Parrish, OD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Ton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Era Eyecare
    3105 10th St N, Arlington, VA 22201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 243-2500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ton?

    Jan 27, 2019
    Dr. Elizabeth Ton is very sweet, efficient, and professional! I had a great visit and I highly recommend her office. The office location is very convenient and easy to get to. Thanks again!
    Melanie in Fairfax, VA — Jan 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ton to family and friends

    Dr. Ton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD.

    About Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508904020
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Elizabeth Ton, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.