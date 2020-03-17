See All Physicians Assistants in West Palm Beach, FL
Physician Assistant (PA)
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Elizabeth Tringali, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida, College Of Medicine, Physician Assistant Studies.

Elizabeth Tringali works at Tringali Vibrant Health in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Rejuvenation
    225 S Olive Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (561) 283-1166

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Reactions to Food
Chelation Therapy
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Allergic Reactions to Food
Chelation Therapy
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Chelation Therapy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Numbness
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ozone Sauna Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 17, 2020
    Thank you Elizabeth for getting my body to perform at it's best. I feel your expertise with vitamins and supplements has changed my life! I am so excited and grateful for you.
    Malynn Bottey — Mar 17, 2020
    About Elizabeth Tringali, PA

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1306970504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Florida, College Of Medicine, Physician Assistant Studies
    Undergraduate School
    University of Florida
