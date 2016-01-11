Dr. Vanhorn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elizabeth Vanhorn, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Vanhorn, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Vanhorn works at
Locations
Athena Consulting1720 West End Ave Ste 240, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-1155
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful therapist! She is very kind and understanding. I have never felt judged in her presence, and she always takes the time to ensure I leave our session feeling better than when I entered! She is helping me to better navigate my life, and has helped to diagnose a condition that has plagued me for years. I am incredibly greatful to her, and highly recommend her to anyone who needs someone who will listen and provide great insight!
About Dr. Elizabeth Vanhorn, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003167511
