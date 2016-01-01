See All Family Doctors in Lexington, TX
Elizabeth Varley, FNP

Family Medicine
Accepting new patients

Overview

Elizabeth Varley, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, TX. 

Elizabeth Varley works at CHI St Joseph Health in Lexington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St Joseph Health
    8465 N Highway 77, Lexington, TX 78947

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Elizabeth Varley, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1154606168
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Women's University
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Varley, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Varley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Varley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Varley works at CHI St Joseph Health in Lexington, TX. View the full address on Elizabeth Varley’s profile.

    Elizabeth Varley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Varley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Varley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Varley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.