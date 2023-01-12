See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Elizabeth Vickers

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Vickers

Elizabeth Vickers is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Elizabeth Vickers works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph Hospital
Elizabeth Vickers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lexington Clinic
    1221 S Broadway, Lexington, KY 40504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 258-4000

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 12, 2023
She was so easy to talk to and made me feel like a person not a number
— Jan 12, 2023
Photo: Elizabeth Vickers
About Elizabeth Vickers

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760979041
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Elizabeth Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Elizabeth Vickers works at Lexington Clinic in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Elizabeth Vickers’s profile.

Elizabeth Vickers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Vickers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

