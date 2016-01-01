See All Counselors in Swansea, IL
Elizabeth Volkman, MS

Elizabeth Volkman, MS is a Counselor in Swansea, IL. 

Elizabeth Volkman works at The Private Practice of Elizabeth E Volkman, MS, LCPC in Swansea, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Private Practice of Elizabeth E Volkman, MS, LCPC
    520 Fullerton Rd Ste B, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 239-9455

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Behavior Modification
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Elizabeth Volkman, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760472989
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Central Missouri University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Volkman, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizabeth Volkman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizabeth Volkman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Volkman works at The Private Practice of Elizabeth E Volkman, MS, LCPC in Swansea, IL. View the full address on Elizabeth Volkman’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Volkman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Volkman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Volkman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Volkman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

