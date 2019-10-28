See All Nurse Practitioners in Fredericksburg, VA
Elizabeth Wheatley, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Elizabeth Wheatley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Elizabeth Wheatley, NP

Elizabeth Wheatley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Elizabeth Wheatley works at Gaertner Psychiatric in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Elizabeth Wheatley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gaertner Psychiatric
    621 Emancipation Hwy Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 372-2028
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizabeth Wheatley?

    Oct 28, 2019
    In my whole 30 years on this planet I have never found such an amazing NP. I was referred to her after a "vacation" in Snowden at Fredericksburg while I was going through a rough time. She is a very personable, no-nonsense medical professional with a massive bank of knowledge that doesn't just tell you what you "want" to hear like some other mental health professionals. She always had my best interest in mind and was more than happy to explain things I didn't understand about my mental health care in an incredibly articulate and easy to understand way. She will spend as much time with you and answer as many questions as you need in a session. After monthly and sometimes every 3 week visits, just one year of medication combination changes and behavioral modifications, I was feeling the best I have ever felt in my life. No other doctor has ever been able to do that for me. If other doctors have not worked for you, I highly recommend an assessment from Elizabeth.
    Ambler — Oct 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizabeth Wheatley, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Elizabeth Wheatley, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizabeth Wheatley to family and friends

    Elizabeth Wheatley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizabeth Wheatley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizabeth Wheatley, NP.

    About Elizabeth Wheatley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457591596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizabeth Wheatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizabeth Wheatley works at Gaertner Psychiatric in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Elizabeth Wheatley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Elizabeth Wheatley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizabeth Wheatley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizabeth Wheatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizabeth Wheatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizabeth Wheatley, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.