Dr. Elizabeth Wheeler, PHD
Dr. Elizabeth Wheeler, PHD is a Psychologist in Portland, ME. They completed their fellowship with University of Massachusetts Medical School
Leslie Connolly P.A.25 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101 Directions (207) 712-1853
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I saw Dr. Wheeler for quite a while several years ago and I’m not exaggerating when I say she saved my life. I could not recommend her more highly.
About Dr. Elizabeth Wheeler, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Harvard Medical School/ The Cambridge Hospital
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
