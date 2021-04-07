Dr. Yim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Yim, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Yim, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA.
Dr. Yim works at
Howard C Frydman MD2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 404, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 843-9020
- 2 200 Med Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-6911
Santa Monica Dermatology Services2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 917-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Yim is amazing! Over the past few months, she's been treating my nail matrix psoriasis. She is very kind, professional, and knowledgeable about nail conditions. She is also very patient when responding to my questions. The treatment is going really well, and my nails are looking great!
- Dermatology
Dr. Yim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.