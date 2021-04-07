See All Dermatologists in Burbank, CA
Dr. Elizabeth Yim, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Yim, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. 

Dr. Yim works at Howard C Frydman MD in Burbank, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA and Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Howard C Frydman MD
    2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 404, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 843-9020
  2. 2
    200 Med Plz Ste 450, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-6911
  3. 3
    Santa Monica Dermatology Services
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 917-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 07, 2021
    Dr. Yim is amazing! Over the past few months, she's been treating my nail matrix psoriasis. She is very kind, professional, and knowledgeable about nail conditions. She is also very patient when responding to my questions. The treatment is going really well, and my nails are looking great!
    About Dr. Elizabeth Yim, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326435454
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

