Elizabeth York, LCSW
Overview
Elizabeth York, LCSW is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Locations
- 1 205 S Walnut St Ste 21, Bloomington, IN 47404 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Ms. York for over 16 years, and she has been essential in moving me from a very rough, troubled place to a truly more healthy and fulfilled life. She has totally changed the quality of my life, from fairly desperate to mostly happy and content, which I never dreamed was possible. She’s a straight shooter, which is scary sometimes, but she is so caring that it’s tolerable even when you’re uncomfortable with her insights. I can’t recommend her strongly enough!! Such a gem!! My life would be so much less without her.
About Elizabeth York, LCSW
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1730213232
Frequently Asked Questions
