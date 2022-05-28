See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Minnetonka, MN
Elizaveta House, APRN-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Elizaveta House, APRN-BC

Internal Medicine
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Elizaveta House, APRN-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minnetonka, MN. 

Elizaveta House works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Minnetonka in Minnetonka, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    North Memorial Health Clinic - Minnetonka
    15450 Highway 7 Ste 100, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Anxiety Attack
Asthma
Acne
Anxiety Attack
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Clot Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
HPV Vaccine Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Insomnia With Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Lesion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lesion
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Parasitic Infection Chevron Icon
Persistent Anxiety Chevron Icon
Pleurisy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pleurisy
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Elizaveta House?

    May 28, 2022
    After many doctors I have found Eliza to be the most sincere and thorough about my care. She does not judge and listens but also emits her practice/knowledge into my care without minimizing or maximizing unnecessary areas of concern (while also being prompt). I trust her input and think she is an amazing doctor.
    Marisa — May 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Elizaveta House, APRN-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Elizaveta House, APRN-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Elizaveta House to family and friends

    Elizaveta House's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Elizaveta House

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Elizaveta House, APRN-BC.

    About Elizaveta House, APRN-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477845741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Donetsk National University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Elizaveta House, APRN-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Elizaveta House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Elizaveta House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Elizaveta House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Elizaveta House works at North Memorial Health Clinic - Minnetonka in Minnetonka, MN. View the full address on Elizaveta House’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Elizaveta House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elizaveta House.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Elizaveta House, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Elizaveta House appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Elizaveta House, APRN-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.