Ellen Boynton accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Boynton, PA-C
Overview
Ellen Boynton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mission Viejo, CA.
Ellen Boynton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oso Family Medical Group26922 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 305-0110
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Boynton?
About Ellen Boynton, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1699073916
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Boynton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ellen Boynton works at
Ellen Boynton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Boynton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Boynton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Boynton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.