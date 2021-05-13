See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Ellen Butts, OD

Optometry
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ellen Butts, OD

Dr. Ellen Butts, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA. 

Dr. Butts works at Upp Dept of Ophthalmology in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Butts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upp Dept of Ophthalmology
    203 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2200
  2. 2
    Vision and Eye Care At Upmc Eye Center Mercy
    1400 Locust St Ste 5000, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-8950
  3. 3
    UPMC - Ophthalmology
    3606 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 647-2200

May 13, 2021
Friendly, thorough, patient.
— May 13, 2021
About Dr. Ellen Butts, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679065528
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ellen Butts, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Butts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Butts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Butts works at Upp Dept of Ophthalmology in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Butts’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

