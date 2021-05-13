Dr. Ellen Butts, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Butts, OD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Butts, OD
Dr. Ellen Butts, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Butts' Office Locations
Upp Dept of Ophthalmology203 Lothrop St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Vision and Eye Care At Upmc Eye Center Mercy1400 Locust St Ste 5000, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 232-8950
UPMC - Ophthalmology3606 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2200
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, thorough, patient.
About Dr. Ellen Butts, OD
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Butts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butts.
