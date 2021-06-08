Dr. Ellen Cutler, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cutler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Cutler, OD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Cutler, OD
Dr. Ellen Cutler, OD is an Optometrist in New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Cutler's Office Locations
The Opical Shop1a Quaker Ridge Rd, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Directions (914) 602-0114Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ellen is simply the best! I went for a simple update on my glasses. She gave me a thorough exam, inquired as to my history, and in finding my eye pressure excessive, immediately used her influence to get me a same-day appointment with an excellent ophthalmologist specializing in glaucoma for further examination and follow-up treatment. She went the extra mile for a first-time patient — they simply don’t come any better! I wish all doctors were as committed.
About Dr. Ellen Cutler, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Albany
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutler accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cutler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cutler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cutler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.