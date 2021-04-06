Ellen Dewolfe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN
Overview
Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN is a Psychiatric Nurse in Missoula, MT.
Ellen Dewolfe works at
Locations
Dr. Stephen R. Mandler, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry125 Bank St Ste 310, Missoula, MT 59802 Directions (406) 531-1801
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Ellen's since the 90's when I had a severe episode of depression and anxiety. The meds she has prescribed have kept me in remission for majority of this time. If I ever had symptoms they were relatively mild and Ellen has always picked the medicines that always got me back to few if any symptoms. She is smart, kind, and I have so much respect for her as an expert clinician and compassionate person.
About Ellen Dewolfe, ARPN
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
- 1174639199
Ellen Dewolfe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
