Ellen Goyette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Goyette, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ellen Goyette, LMHC is a Counselor in Haverhill, MA.
Ellen Goyette works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Life in Sync LLC71 Summer St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (603) 289-2731
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Goyette?
About Ellen Goyette, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730234659
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Goyette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ellen Goyette works at
3 patients have reviewed Ellen Goyette. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Goyette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Goyette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Goyette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.