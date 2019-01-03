Dr. Ellen Heyman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heyman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Heyman, PHD
Dr. Ellen Heyman, PHD is a Psychologist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Heyman works at
Burt B Grenell Phd Pllc1226 31st St Nw, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (703) 964-6801
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
This was my first time seeing a therapist, and Dr. Heyman was a great choice! Dr. Heyman is a patient and empathetic listener. Over our sessions, I learned a lot about my self, my feelings, and the ways I can effectively communicate and see things through others' perspectives. Dr. Heyman helped arm me with multiple tactics and tools to reason with my negative inner voice and address my issues in a healthy way. If I seek therapy again, I will definitely choose Dr. Heyman!
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1144413964
Dr. Heyman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Heyman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Heyman works at
Dr. Heyman speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Heyman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
