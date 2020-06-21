Dr. Ellen Horsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Horsch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ellen Horsch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wichita, KS.
Locations
Wm. Rowan Settles Lscsw P.A.10222 W Central Ave Ste 202, Wichita, KS 67212 Directions (316) 773-9525
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, very kind and caring. Experienced and offers realistic suggestions for difficult life situations.
About Dr. Ellen Horsch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1659482081
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horsch accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsch.
