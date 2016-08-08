Ellen Kaminski accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Ellen Kaminski, LCSW
Overview
Ellen Kaminski, LCSW is a Counselor in Penfield, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1794 Penfield Rd, Penfield, NY 14526 Directions (585) 381-2233
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ellen Kaminski?
Ellen is amazing. She is compassionate, caring and helpful. I have been a client for years.
About Ellen Kaminski, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1447201702
Frequently Asked Questions
Ellen Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Ellen Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Kaminski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Kaminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Kaminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.