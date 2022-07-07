Dr. Ellen Lebow, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Lebow, OD
Overview of Dr. Ellen Lebow, OD
Dr. Ellen Lebow, OD is an Optometrist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Lebow works at
Dr. Lebow's Office Locations
-
1
Berkowitz & Rosenberg Mds532 S Aiken Ave Ste 520, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-5822
-
2
Oakland3701 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 682-1499Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very friendly and thorough
About Dr. Ellen Lebow, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629067145
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.
