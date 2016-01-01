Overview of Ellen Schumacher, PA-C

Ellen Schumacher, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Duluth, MN.



Ellen Schumacher works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.