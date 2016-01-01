See All Family And Marriage Counselors in North Wales, PA
Marriage & Family Therapy
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ellen Schrier, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in North Wales, PA. 

Ellen Schrier works at Ellen Schrier, MS, LPC in North Wales, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen Schrier, MS, LPC
    1364 Welsh Rd Ste B230, North Wales, PA 19454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 593-9167

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Ellen Schrier, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568740470
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Schrier, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Schrier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Schrier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Schrier works at Ellen Schrier, MS, LPC in North Wales, PA. View the full address on Ellen Schrier’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ellen Schrier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Schrier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Schrier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Schrier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

