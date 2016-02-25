See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fullerton, CA
Ellen Trojnar, MS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Ellen Trojnar, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Ellen Trojnar, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fullerton, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Meredith Heckler, MA
Meredith Heckler, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    198 E Whiting Ave Ste 1, Fullerton, CA 92832 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 626-0535
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Ellen Trojnar?

    Feb 25, 2016
    Great listner and is very patient. She is always on time and ready to go. She is my 3rd therapist and i finally found someone who makes me feel like someone understands.
    — Feb 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Ellen Trojnar, MS
    How would you rate your experience with Ellen Trojnar, MS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Ellen Trojnar to family and friends

    Ellen Trojnar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Ellen Trojnar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Ellen Trojnar, MS.

    About Ellen Trojnar, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578501284
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Trojnar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Trojnar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Ellen Trojnar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Trojnar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Trojnar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Trojnar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Ellen Trojnar, MS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.