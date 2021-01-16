Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hempstead, NY.
Dr. Weld works at
Locations
Nassau Operating Company LLC1 Greenwich St, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (914) 554-7295
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Weld is an excellent and honest psychologist. She was appointed by the court to my case. My ex-wife has sadly alienated my five children from me. The Doctor is highly knowledgeable and experienced and clearly saw right through those tactics.
About Dr. Ellen Weld, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1578708079
Education & Certifications
- Yale University -- Post-Baccalaureate Courses in Psychology
- Williams College
Dr. Weld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weld accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Weld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weld speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Weld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weld, there are benefits to both methods.