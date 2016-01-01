See All Counselors in Lakeside Park, KY
Ellen Yass-Reed, MA

Counseling
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Ellen Yass-Reed, MA is a Counselor in Lakeside Park, KY. 

Ellen Yass-Reed works at Ellen Yass-reed M.a. Pllc in Lakeside Park, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ellen Yass-reed M.a. Pllc
    2128 Chamber Center Dr, Lakeside Park, KY 41017 (859) 331-6525

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Codependency
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Codependency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Codependency Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Ellen Yass-Reed, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831253400
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ellen Yass-Reed, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ellen Yass-Reed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ellen Yass-Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ellen Yass-Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ellen Yass-Reed works at Ellen Yass-reed M.a. Pllc in Lakeside Park, KY. View the full address on Ellen Yass-Reed’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Ellen Yass-Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ellen Yass-Reed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ellen Yass-Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ellen Yass-Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

