Dr. Elliot Finkelstein, OD
Overview of Dr. Elliot Finkelstein, OD
Dr. Elliot Finkelstein, OD is an Optometrist in Luling, LA.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein's Office Locations
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic1046 Paul Maillard Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-8444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Haik and Terrell Eye Clinic2800 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 125, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 833-5573Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Peoples Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finkelstein recently performed my cataract surgeries at Ochsner Hospital in Luling. My experience was there was perfect. Everyone was compassionate, caring, and kept me informed every step of the way. Dr. Fiinkelstein is such a kind and professional doctor and I would highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Elliot Finkelstein, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
