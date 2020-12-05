Elliott Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Elliott Rosen, LMFT
Overview
Elliott Rosen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Scarsdale, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 14 Harwood Ct Ste 319, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 723-0316
Wonderful therapist - he really helped me.
About Elliott Rosen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1487860003
13 patients have reviewed Elliott Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Elliott Rosen.
