Dr. Elliott Sloas, OD

Optometry
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Elliott Sloas, OD

Dr. Elliott Sloas, OD is an Optometrist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sloas works at Elliott Sloas O.D.P.A in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sloas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elliott Sloas O.D.P.A
    3333 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 388-7770
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    3.7

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Outstanding. Dr. Sloas does a very detailed examination of the eyes and takes his time to get your prescription correct. Great people skills. I would highly recommend him to someone that is looking for an eye examination.
    About Dr. Elliott Sloas, OD

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1184826208
    • 1184826208
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    University of Florida
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elliott Sloas, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sloas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sloas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sloas works at Elliott Sloas O.D.P.A in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sloas’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

